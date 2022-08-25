Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 89.3% in August

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

