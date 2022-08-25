Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Shares Down 0.1%

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.50. 4,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 28,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Next Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Next Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.