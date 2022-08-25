Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.03-$10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion-$8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.90 EPS.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.11.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

