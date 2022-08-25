Mountain China Resorts (Holding) (CVE:MCG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (CVE:MCG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 491000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) (CVE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 million for the quarter.

About Mountain China Resorts (Holding)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

