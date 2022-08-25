Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 46,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
