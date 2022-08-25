Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 46,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

