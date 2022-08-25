MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) SVP Malcolm O’neal Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MRC Global Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

