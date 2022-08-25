M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $198,271.50 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $184.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.28.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

