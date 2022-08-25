Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.17

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.17 and last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 205004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.27.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$453.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,184.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.