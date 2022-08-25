Mute (MUTE) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mute (MUTE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Mute has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mute has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $167,655.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mute coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00129301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00077263 BTC.

Mute Profile

Mute is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 31,188,935 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Mute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

