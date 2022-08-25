MVL Reaches Market Cap of $123.55 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. MVL has a market capitalization of $123.55 million and $24.09 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003804 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078122 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,652,958,863 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.