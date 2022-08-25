MXC (MXC) Price Tops $0.0724 on Major Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. MXC has a market capitalization of $191.17 million and $7.42 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MXC has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00496385 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000644 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.39 or 0.02047245 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005234 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,372 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.