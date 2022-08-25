Nafter One Day Volume Reaches $17,698.00 (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $613,276.77 and approximately $17,698.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nafter has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nafter coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00767571 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016003 BTC.
Nafter Coin Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
