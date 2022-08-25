Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.85

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and traded as low as $28.81. Naspers shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 103,037 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Investec cut Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Naspers Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

