National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$100.25.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$91.19. 590,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$88.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.52. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.