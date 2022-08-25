National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.10

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 81 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 54,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Health Investors by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

