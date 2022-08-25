NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 63,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,605 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.18.

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.23.

NatWest Group’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, August 30th. The 13-14 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NatWest Group by 4,622.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 2,042,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 615,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

