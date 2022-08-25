Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 15.2% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $8,239.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003570 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015659 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,192,091 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

