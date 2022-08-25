Navcoin One Day Volume Reaches $59,567.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $59,567.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00018563 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,186,147 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

