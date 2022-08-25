NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.31 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $260.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00019889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00106521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00265684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 769,589,544 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

