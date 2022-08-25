Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AERI stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.