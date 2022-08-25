Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 78,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 310,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,437,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 880,436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,614,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 345,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 210.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57,927 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.