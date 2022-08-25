Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 78,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 310,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
NLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
