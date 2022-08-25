Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 78,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 310,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

NLTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,437,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 71.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 880,436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,614,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 345,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 210.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57,927 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

