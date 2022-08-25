NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

NetApp Trading Up 7.9 %

NetApp stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. NetApp has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

