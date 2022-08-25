NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.595-1.745 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.55.

NetApp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. 1,569,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,716. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

