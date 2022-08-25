Netbox Coin Price Tops $0.0005 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 191% against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $38,676.28 and $15.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00157336 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

