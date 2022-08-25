Netrum (NTR) Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Netrum has a total market cap of $38,195.54 and $15.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00235271 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Netrum
Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Netrum Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.