Neutrino USD Reaches Market Cap of $658.90 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $658.90 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 686,135,977 coins and its circulating supply is 686,135,373 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

