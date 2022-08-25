Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.19. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

