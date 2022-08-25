Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 7.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,751. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

