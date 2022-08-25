NFTb (NFTB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $205,906.00

NFTb (NFTB) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $205,906.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00769266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFTb Coin Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
Buying and Selling NFTb
