NFTLootBox Market Cap Achieves $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00774862 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016246 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox.

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.