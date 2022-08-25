NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.70. 1,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 384,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $445,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698,493 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,363.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $445,626.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,698,493 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,363.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 984,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,286,173.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,777,389.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,080,167 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,326 over the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.