NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

