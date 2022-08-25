Nimbus Governance Token Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00763883 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015896 BTC.

About Nimbus Governance Token

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

