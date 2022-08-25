Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.
Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 377,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
