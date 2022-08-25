Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 59,034 shares trading hands.

Non-Standard Finance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Non-Standard Finance

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,270.66).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Read More

