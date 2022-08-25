Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Nordson Trading Up 1.0 %

Nordson stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.58. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

