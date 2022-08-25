Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Nordson Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,393. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.