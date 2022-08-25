Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

JWN stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

