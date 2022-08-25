Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 169162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordstrom Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

