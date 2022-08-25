Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 169162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JWN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.
Insider Activity at Nordstrom
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nordstrom Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.
Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
