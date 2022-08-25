Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

