Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $120.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

