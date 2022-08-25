Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.6 %

NWN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 1,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,134. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

