Novo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.67 Million (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Novo has a market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novo coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00771243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015961 BTC.
About Novo
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Novo Coin Trading
