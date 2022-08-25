Novo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.67 Million (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Novo has a market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novo coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00771243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015961 BTC.

About Novo

Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novo using one of the exchanges listed above.

