NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.02

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 27346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
NOW Trading Up 8.7 %
The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
