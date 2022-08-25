NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.02

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 27346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NOW by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 56,871 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NOW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

