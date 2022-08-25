NuCypher (NU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.56 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $122.44 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077272 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

