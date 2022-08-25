Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 68.2% in August

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the July 31st total of 232,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 55,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAD remained flat at $12.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

