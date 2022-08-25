Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Shares Down 4%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 7,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 191,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Nuwellis Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuwellis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuwellis stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.42% of Nuwellis worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

