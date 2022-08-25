NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.6% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.33. 1,364,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,444,760. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.