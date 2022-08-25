NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

NVDA traded up $5.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.21. 1,845,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,444,760. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $445.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

