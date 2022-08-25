NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $358.71 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, NXM has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $358.71 million and approximately $452.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $54.73 or 0.00254140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,535.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00081261 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,786,057 coins and its circulating supply is 6,554,002 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

